Chicago police shooting: Joliet man accused of holding 2 at gunpoint in home, firing at CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 43-year-old Joliet man has been charged in connection with an exchange of gunfire with Chicago police officers early Tuesday morning, CPD said Thursday.

Steven Wade was arrested by a SWAT team just before 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 12900-block South Peoria Street after being identified as the suspect who, about an hour earlier, held two people at gunpoint and fired at responding Chicago police officers, CPD said.

Wade was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and unlawful restraint, among other offenses.

CPD said he entered a home in the West Pullman area about 1:25 a.m. and held a 44-year-old woman and 21-year-old man at gunpoint before shooting at responding officers.

Police previously said it was a domestic dispute.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Wade is due in bond court Thursday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.

