Chicago shooting: 8-year-old child, man critically injured in Portage Park, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old child was among two people shot and critically on Chicago's Northwest Side on Saturday evening, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the shooting happened in the Portage Park neighborhood's 3500 block of North Long Avenue.

A man, whose age was not immediately known, was also critically injured. Officials did not immediately provide information on the child's gender.

Officials did not immediately say what led up to the shooting or provide any further information.

