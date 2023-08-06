WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting: 8-year-old child, man critically injured in Portage Park, fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 6, 2023 3:20AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old child was among two people shot and critically on Chicago's Northwest Side on Saturday evening, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the shooting happened in the Portage Park neighborhood's 3500 block of North Long Avenue.

A man, whose age was not immediately known, was also critically injured. Officials did not immediately provide information on the child's gender.

Officials did not immediately say what led up to the shooting or provide any further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW