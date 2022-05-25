chicago shooting

Boy, 16, charged in Princeton Park shooting that injured woman near Red Line stop: Chicago police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman shot near CTA Red Line stop on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting Tuesday night near a CTA Red Line stop in Princeton Park on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The teen was arrested just after 6:45 p.m. in the 9500-block of South Forest Avenue and charged in connection with the shooting of a 27-year-old woman minutes earlier in the 9400-block of South Lafayette Avenue, CPD said.

Responding officers quickly found him, and he was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card.

RELATED: Mother of Lincoln Park shooting victim thanks good Samaritan who came to son's aid

The woman was not on the Red Line platform when she was shot in the arm about 6:45 p.m., Chicago police said Tuesday.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in good condition, officials said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandwoman shotchicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencecta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Woman shot near CTA Red Line stop on South Side
Mom thanks good Samaritan who helped son after Lincoln Park shooting
Teen killed passing driver over loud music, trolled police: prosecutor
City council delays action on Lightfoot's curfew crackdown
TOP STORIES
LIVE: TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Man set on fire in downtown Chicago: CPD
Access issue possible in Texas elementary school shooting: expert
Father of Texas yoga instructor accused in cyclist's murder speaks out
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles within days of turning 18
Indiana Pastor Lowe admits 'adultery'; woman said she was a teen
Show More
Girl, 2, killed in Roseland apartment fire
City Council meetings to take up Chicago casino, violence
La Grange Park first responders reunited with baby they delivered
Chicago Weather: Showers and storms Wednesday
Chicago expected to move to 'high' COVID level by Friday, Arwady says
More TOP STORIES News