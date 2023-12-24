Chicago shooting: Man shoots, injures knife-wielding man at Garfield Red Line Station, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An argument escalated into gunfire Saturday night at a South Side CTA Red Line station.

The shooting happened before midnight at the Garfield Station, which is in the median of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

A witness told police that a man pulled a knife during an argument, and another man pulled a gun and fired shots.

The victim who was shot was hospitalized, initially reported to be in fair condition.

Police continue to look for the shooter.

After an overnight shutdown, Red Line service was restored Sunday morning, the CTA said.

No further information was immediately available.

