chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: 2 shot in River North seriously injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

River North shooting leaves 2 seriously injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were seriously injured in a shooting just off Chicago's Magnificent Mile Friday night.

Chicago fire officials said a man and women were shot in the 400-block of North Wabash and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A 22-year-old man was in critical condition and a 24-year-old woman is in serious condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police have not yet released any details about the circumstances of the shooting.

So far, there is no word of any arrests.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northchicago shootingchicago crimegun violencechicago violencemagnificent milechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Chicago shooting kills man, injures 14-year-old boy in Pullman
Chicago child victims of gun violence given Christmas surprise
Same man accused in separate I-57, West Englewood shootings
CPD cancels days off again in effort to protect downtown from mayhem
TOP STORIES
IL reports 10,765 new COVID cases, 52 deaths; Chicago shows canceled
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
West Aurora High School gun photo leads to hours-long scare
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: 'I'm sorry it happened'
Chicago shooting kills man, injures 14-year-old boy in Pullman
White Christmas chances melting for most of US since 1980
Donations-filled trucks set to leave Chicago for KY tornado victims
Show More
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years at 3M signatures
TikTok school shooting threat unfounded, no violence materializes
New details of govt. plan to track down, arrest 4 of El Chapo's sons
Astroworld Festival victims' cause of death revealed
Chicago Weather: Rain and clouds Saturday
More TOP STORIES News