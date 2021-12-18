Chicago shooting: 2 shot in River North seriously injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were seriously injured in a shooting just off Chicago's Magnificent Mile Friday night.Chicago fire officials said a man and women were shot in the 400-block of North Wabash and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.A 22-year-old man was in critical condition and a 24-year-old woman is in serious condition, fire officials said.Chicago police have not yet released any details about the circumstances of the shooting.So far, there is no word of any arrests.