3 in critical condition after River North shooting, Chicago Fire Department says

CHICAGO -- At least 3 people were shot early Sunday in River North, according to Chicago fire officials.

Around 2:40 a.m., paramedics responded to West Erie and North Franklin streets and found three people shot, fire officials said.

Two men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were in critical condition, officials said.

A woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was also in critical condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police haven't released any information regarding the shooting yet.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

