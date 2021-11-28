2 wounded in River North shooting, Chicago police say

The two were in the car about 12:45 a.m. in the 200-block of West Huron Street when two male suspects approached, and at least one of the suspects was firing shots, CPD said.
A 22-year-old man was grazed in the face and shot in the leg, and a 25-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the face.
They drove themselves to Northwestern hospital and were in fair condition later Sunday morning.
The suspects were described as having dreadlocks, and one wore a blue jacket.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.