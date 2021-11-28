chicago shooting

2 wounded in River North shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago violence: Both men, 22 and 25, suffered graze wounds to face
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

2 shot while in car in River North: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot while inside a car in River North early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The two were in the car about 12:45 a.m. in the 200-block of West Huron Street when two male suspects approached, and at least one of the suspects was firing shots, CPD said.

A 22-year-old man was grazed in the face and shot in the leg, and a 25-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the face.

RELATED: Murder suspect: Chicago police release surveillance video of man wanted in Homan Square shooting

They drove themselves to Northwestern hospital and were in fair condition later Sunday morning.

The suspects were described as having dreadlocks, and one wore a blue jacket.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northchicago shootingchicago crimeshootingchicago violencedouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
Boy, 15, critically wounded in Back of the Yards gas station shooting
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
2 hurt in Roseland post office shooting, police say
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News