3 hurt, 1 critically, in Rogers Park shooting near Howard Red Line station, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot Wednesday night near the Howard Street Red Line station in Rogers Park, Chicago police said.Two women and a man were standing on the sidewalk in the 7600-block of North Paulina Street just after 9:30 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan pulled up and fired shots, CPD said.A 30-year-old woman was taken by Chicago fire crews to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston; she appeared to have been shot in the leg and was in good condition.A 31-year-old woman was also taken to St. Francis in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and leg.A 28-year-old man was taken to St. Francis in fair condition, with a gunshot wound to the leg, as well.Some of the windows of a nearby currency exchange were shattered by bullets, as well.No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.