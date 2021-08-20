Roseland shooting leaves 2 hurt, including 9-year-old, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young child and a man were shot Friday afternoon in Roseland on Chicago's Far South Side.Authorities responded to the shooting about 12:10 p.m. at E. 111th Street and S. Martin Luther King Drive, according to Chicago fire officials.A child, about 9 years old, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, officials said. His condition has since stabilized.Police said three men pulled up to the intersection of Martin Luther King Dr. and 111th St. in a gray SUV. Two of them got out and began firing shots.A 22-year-old man was also hit in the leg. No information was immediately available on his condition.Police said it appeared the 9-year-old was caught in the crossfire. He was with his mother, and they had apparently just left a store down the street.Police are looking for suspects at this point. They have not released any information about who may have been targeted or what the motive may have been.Neighbors said they heard more than a dozen gunshots."This is ridiculous. It sounded like a row of fireworks. All these kids were running down the street scared," witness Tasha Grout said.So far this year, 268 juveniles have been shot in Chicago, up 9% from 246 during the same period last year. From Jan. 1, 2021 to Friday, this year has had the most juveniles shot since 2016.The number of juveniles fatally shot so far this year is 33, the same number year-to-date as 2020.The total number of people shot in Chicago so far this year is 2,837, up 11% from 2,555 during the same period last year. The number fatally shot is up 8%, from 436 to 470.The Riverdale community has the highest rate of juveniles shot, with 9.5 per 10,000 residents. North Lawndale is second, at 9.2 per 10,000 residents.