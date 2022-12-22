Security guard shot at South Side liquor store, Chicago police say

Chicago violence: Both suspect, guard injured in incident, CPD said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, including a security guard, at a South Side food and liquor store Thursday afternoon, Chicago police said.

CPD said a 25-year-old man walked into Midway #2 Food and Liquor, in the 1300-block of East 67th Street, just after 12:15 p.m. and began to argue with a 41-year-old security guard inside.

The guard asked the man to leave, and the security guard was shot in the thigh, according to CPD.

The man and guard started fighting over the gun, and the suspect was shot in the thigh, as well, CPD said.

Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, and a weapon was recovered from the scene, according to CPD.

RELATED: 1 wounded in shooting on I-57 on South Side, ISP says

The suspect was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

Area detectives are investigating.

The store was surrounded by yellow tape after the incident.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood