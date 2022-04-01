Family seeks help in solving Oak Park man's murder after shot, killed in Chicago's South Austin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of an Oak Park man, who was shot and killed on his way to a Super Bowl party last month, shared fliers Thursday, hoping someone will share information about who murdered him.Edjuan Wilson, whose family called him EJ, was gunned down in the 5900 West Madison in the city's South Austin neighborhood."It's very hurtful," said his father, Edwin Wilson. "It's a hard pill to swallow. He was 21-years-old -- had his whole life ahead of him. He was a talented guy."The 21-year-old was a college student who loved performing rap. He played football and basketball at Oak Park River Forest High School."To know Edjuan was to love Edjuan -- to see Edjuan was to see a smile," said his mother, Helena Wilson.Wilson was shot multiple times on the sidewalk coming out of a Subway."We ask that you join this family, join the Chicago Police Department, and if you have that information --turn that information over," said crisis responder Andrew Holmes."All we are looking for is justice and the people who did it," Wilson's father.Some Chicago Police officers joined the effort to help get the world out of a reward to find the offenders who killed Wilson.