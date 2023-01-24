Chicago shooting: CPD searching for answers after 2 killed, 3 critically wounded in home invasion

Chicago police are looking for answers after a home invasion and shooting in South Shore left 2 dead and 3 critical on East 78th Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for whomever is responsible for a deadly home invasion in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

Five people were shot Monday, two fatally, in the incident.

The shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. in a building in the 2900-block of East 78th Street in the South Shore neighborhood.

Monay Mack, a man who lives around the corner, said this is normally a quiet block.

"This is not normal. I'm very surprised. Five people, two fatals. I'm shocked," Mack said. "I'm surprised about that. Normally, I walk this block every morning to go down to the beach, and you never hear anything happening over here. But, down the street, there's quite a bit of activity goes on down there."

Two victims were found dead inside a second-floor apartment, and two others were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A fifth victim fled the shooting and ended up at a McDonald's about a half a mile away, near 79th Street and South Yates Boulevard.

That person was also taken to University of Chicago in critical condition.

The two killed had not yet been identified Tuesday morning.

During a press conference, police called the incident a "targeted home invasion," but declined to offer a possible motive.

"I can't discuss a motive as it's unique to the crime itself, and I don't want to take that away from the area detectives. What I can say, specifically, is it does not appear to be a random act," said CPD Deputy Chief Sean Loughran. "We're investigating any relationship between any victims and offenders at this time, but it is very, very preliminary to discuss it."

Police have also declined to give the ages and genders of the victims, but said they are looking for multiple offenders.

Investigators have been canvassing the area, seeking eyewitnesses and looking for surveillance video.

"The crime scene, of course, will be taking pictures, video, as well as recovering any specific evidence from the scene that would link these offender or offenders to this heinous crime," Loughran said.

Police are asking neighbors to comb through any security video they may have for anything out of the ordinary.

