Chicago shooting: 1 shot on Stevenson Expressway in Brighton Park, Illinois State Police say

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesday, March 26, 2024 2:09AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a Stevenson Expressway shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side on Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the shooting happened in the inbound lanes of Interstate 55 between California and Western avenues around 6:45 p.m. That's in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said. What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Troopers temporarily shut down the inbound side of the expressway to look for evidence.

ISP did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

