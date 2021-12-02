chicago shooting

Chicago police release video of suspect, getaway car in fatal Lincoln Square shooting

3rd shooting in Lincoln Square in less than a week, Chicago police say
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police release video of Lincoln Square shooting suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance video of a suspect in a fatal shooting in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Video from a neighborhood security camera appears to show 59-year-old Rae Park starting his day around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday.

But as he's seen walking to his minivan behind his apartment in the 2600-block of W. Catalpa Ave., police said the Lincoln Square resident was shot and killed during an attempted robbery.



Before the shooting, the footage shows Park leaning inside his vehicle when a car speeding down the alley stops nearby. The passenger then gets out and walks toward Park before investigators say he tried to rob or carjack him.

When Park resists, the gunman opens fire, killing him. The attacker then runs back to the sedan, which speeds away.

It's the third shooting since Friday in the Far North Side neighborhood area, prompting Chicago police to issue a community alert asking for the public's help to identify the murderer.

Despite the surveillance video, there's only a vague description of Park's suspected killer.

He described as a Black male last seen wearing a black hoodie with a light-colored logo on the front, dark jeans and white gym shoes.

Police said the getaway vehicle appears to be a four-door gray or silver Kia Forte with an orange dealer plate.

And while the investigation continues, 40th Ward Alderman Andre Vasquez is also asking residents to stay alert.

"We're making sure the CPD is out there investigating to follow up on it," Vasquez said. "We're also talking to violence prevention teams like ECCSC and One North Side to make sure we have presence on the ground."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call Detective Morales #20741 at 312-744-8261 or call 911. Police warn the suspect should not be approached.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln squarechicago shootingchicago crimechicago police departmentsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
Boy, 15, critically wounded in Back of the Yards gas station shooting
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
2 hurt in Roseland post office shooting, police say
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News