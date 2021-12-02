Chicago police release video of suspect, getaway car in fatal Lincoln Square shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance video of a suspect in a fatal shooting in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.Video from a neighborhood security camera appears to show 59-year-old Rae Park starting his day around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday.But as he's seen walking to his minivan behind his apartment in the 2600-block of W. Catalpa Ave., police said the Lincoln Square resident was shot and killed during an attempted robbery.Before the shooting, the footage shows Park leaning inside his vehicle when a car speeding down the alley stops nearby. The passenger then gets out and walks toward Park before investigators say he tried to rob or carjack him.When Park resists, the gunman opens fire, killing him. The attacker then runs back to the sedan, which speeds away.It's the third shooting since Friday in the Far North Side neighborhood area, prompting Chicago police to issue a community alert asking for the public's help to identify the murderer.Despite the surveillance video, there's only a vague description of Park's suspected killer.He described as a Black male last seen wearing a black hoodie with a light-colored logo on the front, dark jeans and white gym shoes.Police said the getaway vehicle appears to be a four-door gray or silver Kia Forte with an orange dealer plate.And while the investigation continues, 40th Ward Alderman Andre Vasquez is also asking residents to stay alert."We're making sure the CPD is out there investigating to follow up on it," Vasquez said. "We're also talking to violence prevention teams like ECCSC and One North Side to make sure we have presence on the ground."Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call Detective Morales #20741 at 312-744-8261 or call 911. Police warn the suspect should not be approached.