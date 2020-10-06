Urban Prep classmates remember Rashad Verner, killed in South Shore shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6803577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rashad Verner was a star student and athlete at Urban Prep, who was killed in what his family describes as an accidental shooting last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Classmates at Urban College Prep Academy returned to the Bronzeville campus to honor Rashard Verner Tuesday morning.The college-bound high school senior was shot and killed last Monday near his home at 70th and Paxton in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police.Verner, 18, suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and arm in what his family calls a "tragic accident" and a "devastating loss."A 19-year-old man was also injured in the shooting. He is in fair condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.The school is operating on a hybrid schedule with some students learning remotely but many classmates, school staff and even family members gathered to say goodbye.Verner played football at Urban Prep and was described as promising student with big plans to go to college.A teacher had rewarded Verner the morning before he was killed."Mr. Verner was in a remote learning class in the morning and he had done exceptionally well that morning in the class," said Tim King, CEO of Urban Prep Academy. "The teacher wanted to honor him with a gold tie, which is something that we give to students when they do exceptional work."Verner's shooting death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. No one is custody.