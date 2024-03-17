Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy shot in Auburn Gresham, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was injured in a South Side shooting on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 7700 block of South Laflin Street just after 10 a.m.

A 16-year-old boy was outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. The teen, shot in his knee, was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood