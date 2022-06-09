chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Teen, man shot while driving in Belmont Cragin, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Teen, man shot while driving on Chicago's NW Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and a teen were injured when they were shot while driving in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning.

Chicago police said someone in a black SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, opened fire in the 4700-block of W. Wellington around 11:32 a.m.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the cheek as he was driving westbound and a 52-year-old man was shot in the leg as he was driving southbound, investigators said. Both victims were transported to local hospitals in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported, but dozens of shell casings were visible on the ground in the intersection near Wellington and Keating. At least one bullet struck a building at the corner of Wellington and Cicero.

Cars with windows shot out were spotted nearby at Belmont and Kilpatrick, and also along Wellington half a block west of Cicero.

Police said no one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
