Chicago police: 9-year-old boy killed in shooting inside Washington Heights home

Chicago police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old boy inside of a Washington Heights home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A nine-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a home in the Washington Heights neighborhood Sunday, Chicago police said.

Police said the boy was shot and killed inside his home on the 9400-block of South Wallace Street just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said the boy was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times. That's where police said he later died.

"It appears that he suffered from the gunshot wound while inside the residence," Chicago Police Commander Sean Joyce said. "There are multiple children and adults in the house. All of the people who were present at the time are currently being interviewed by our detectives.

It is not known if the shooting was intentional or accidental or if any arrests have been made by police. Police confirmed the shooting was not self-inflicted. It's unclear how many times the boy was shot.

It's a heart-wrenching turn of events for a family just hours into the new year.

"Get these guns out your homes! Get them out your homes," said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.

Sadly, the boy is among 13 people shot, five fatally, in Chicago New Year's Day violence.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood