Chicago shooting: Teen injured in drive-by shooting near Washington Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, December 30, 2022 12:55AM
Boy, 16, hospitalizd after Washington Park drive-by shooting
The 16-year-old was standing near a sidewalk in the 6000-block of S. Prairie around 3:16 p.m. when someone fired shots from a vehicle, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The 16-year-old was standing near a sidewalk in the 6000-block of S. Prairie around 3:16 p.m. when someone fired shots from a vehicle, police said.

The boy was shot in the thigh and arm and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said, where he was initially reported in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

