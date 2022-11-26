WATCH LIVE

Woman killed, teen shot in Calumet Heights drive-by shooting, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, November 26, 2022 4:20AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is dead and a teenager is injured after they were shot in a drive-by shooting Friday in Calumet Heights on the city's Far South Side.

An adult female and a teen were walking through a vacant lot near 100th Street and Oglesby when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside began firing shots toward the victims, according to police.

The woman was shot in the hip and transported to University of Chicago in critical condition, but was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The teen was shot in the shoulder and taken to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

