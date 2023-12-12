Chicago shooting: 3 teens among 4 shot, seriously injured in Brainerd, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teenagers were among four people seriously injured in a South Side shooting on Monday evening, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said three 15-year-olds and a 21-year-old were shot near West 93rd Street and South Racine Avenue in the Brainerd neighborhood.

Two of the teenage victims were transported to Comer Children's Hospital, and the other teen was taken to Stroger Hospital, CFD said. The adult victim was transported to Christ Hospital.

All four victims are serious to critical conditions. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

