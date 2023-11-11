WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured in Garfield Park, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, November 11, 2023 1:01AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Garfield Park Friday evening.

Police said shortly before 5:30 p.m. a two males were inside a car in the 3500-block of West Schraeder when they were struck by gunfire.

A 36-year-old man was struck in the thigh and hand and taken to Stroger hospital in serious condition.

The second male was struck in the body and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said how old that male is.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

