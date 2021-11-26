chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Woman killed by shot fired through window of Auburn Gresham home ID'd

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Woman, 25, killed by shot fired through window of South Side home ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed when a shot was fired through a window of her Auburn Gresham home on Chicago's South Side early Friday morning.

Chicago police said a 25-year-old woman was standing in the front room of her home in the 7600 block of S. May Street when someone fired multiple rounds through the window around 1:42 a.m.

The woman was shot once in the chest and rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said, where she was pronounced dead. She was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Artilia Cunningham. A cousin said she was sleeping on the couch with her baby when shots were fired into the home. She said the baby is okay. The cousin said she does not know who is responsible for the attack.

The cousin raised Cunningham and is now raising the victim's two children, who are 5 years old and four months old.

Chicago police said Area Two detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
