Mother killed steps from Roseland memorial for son, 14, feared of death in family, friend says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11271051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police release new surveillance video in murder of 14-year-old Kevin Tinker, Jr., who was fatally shot days before his mother was killed on the same street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are releasing new surveillance video Thursday in hopes of solving a 14-year-old's murder.The boy was shot and killed in Roseland last weekend, just days before his own mother was killed on the exact street.Now, a family friend is speaking out, saying the family has been plagued with gun violence for years."She didn't think she would move past it. She said that," said Pastor Donovan Price. "And, unfortunately, she didn't."Price shared the heartbreak that grew within his friend, Delisa Tucker, for years."She said she had a dream about there being a death in the family. That's one of the things she was concerned about," he recalled.That concern, becoming reality after her 14-year-old son Kevin Tinker, Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night on West 110th Place, not too far from South Wentworth Avenue in Roseland.Now, police are releasing surveillance video in connection to his death that shows two suspects leaving a convenience store and getting into an SUV."Even when these people are found, and hopefully they will be found quick, there are two more people whose lives are ruined and lost," Price said.While his mother mourned his loss, Tucker found herself in the line of fire days later, on the exact street her son was killed."When he was shot and killed, she was more than discouraged," Price said.The 31-year-old was shot once in the chest Wednesday morning, just as she was walking to a memorial for her son to light a candle, police said."I was shocked. I was devastated, actually," Price added. "She was able to still hope, and know there were things that could heal."Police haven't said whether or not the two shootings were connected, but if you recognize anyone from that surveillance video, you're asked to call Chicago police.