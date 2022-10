Man killed after shot in the back in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Rodgers Park Wednesday.

The victim driving a Black Infiniti sedan in the 7000 block of North Greenview Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when someone in a black Jeep driving southbound fired shots from the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the back and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

No one is in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating.