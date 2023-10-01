Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot, critically injured in University Village, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy was critically injured in a West Side shooting on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the University Village neighborhood's 1100 block of West 13th Street just after 3 p.m.

The teen was on the street when someone shot him in the abdomen, police said. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

