Chicago shooting: 2 dead after altercation inside West Englewood convenience store

Liz Nagy Image
ByLiz Nagy WLS logo
Monday, October 9, 2023 10:29PM
2 dead in shooting inside West Englewood store
Two people are dead after a shooting in a store in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood Monday afternoon, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are dead after a shooting in a store in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said.

Chicago police said that shortly after 2:30 p.m. a 28-year-old man and another man of unknown age got into a physical altercation inside a convenience store in the 6200-block of South Ashland Avenue.

Both sustained gunshot wounds to the body, police said. They were both taken to University of Chicago Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing. Police have not released any further information.

