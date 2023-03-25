Chicago police said a 55-year-old woman was killed in a shooting while getting out of her car on in the Austin neighborhood.

Man charged after woman gunned down in front of Austin home, blocks away from church: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a woman as she exited her car last month in Austin on the West Side.

Tracey Allen Showers, a mother of three and a dedicated church volunteer, was struck in the face by a stray bullet while getting out of her car around 10 p.m. Feb. 28 at her home in the 5500 block of West Le Moyne Street.

Showers, 55, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Muhammad Baseer, 23, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, police said. He also is charged with three felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A group of West Side religious leaders had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in Showers' death.

Showers had been a parishioner at Greater St. John Bible Church for more than 20 years.

The Rev. Ira Acree, the church's pastor, announced earlier this month that the church would institute an annual Tracey Showers Faithful Servant Award for a woman in the community known for acts of service.

Baseer was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood