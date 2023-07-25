3 injured in Uptown shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago violence: 3 men shot while standing near sidewalk, police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot Tuesday evening on Chicago's North Side, CPD said.

Three men were standing near the sidewalk just after 5 p.m. in the 4500-block of North Broadway when they were shot, police said.

A 21-year-old was shot in the leg, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition; a 32-year-old was shot in the leg and also taken to Masonic in good condition; and a 38-year-old was shot in the foot and taken to Weiss Hospital in good condition.

SEE ALSO: Humboldt Park shooting: UPS driver caught in crossfire of shootout, Chicago police, witnesses say

No one is in custody; area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood