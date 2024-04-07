Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in West Englewood identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after a shooting Saturday morning on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue, in the West Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 55-year-old man was shot after someone fired a gun at him from a vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was been identified as Clifton Boyd, 55, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

