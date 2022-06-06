Chicago police officer seriously injured in West Englewood shooting to be released from hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11921623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago police officer wounded in a shooting in West Englewood spoke on a call with Officer Ella French's partner.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11916588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Superintendent gives an update on a police officer shot in West Englewood Wednesday evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago police officer critically injured in a shooting in West Englewood last week will be released from the hospital Monday morning, a Chicago police spokesman said.There will be a "large number of officers saluting" Fernanda Ballesteros as she is released at 10 a.m., spokesman Tom Ahern said.CPD Superintendent David Brown said at about 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, two officers, who were in uniform and driving a marked squad car, attempted a traffic stop near 61st and Paulina streets. The car they were attempting to stop at first sped off, then came back around and slowed down so they could pull up parallel to the officers' car and opened fire, striking the female officer, who was the driver of the squad car."They never completed the traffic stop. They saw the offenders do something at 61st Street, and they were following them," said 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez, who represents the ward where the shooting occurred and where the wounded officer's family lives."Then, as they were following them, the offender's vehicle turned, being almost perpendicular to the police officers' car, and then started shooting," he said, citing information he received from high-ranking police.Ballesteros' partner jumped into the driver's seat and rushed her to University of Chicago Hospital, Brown said.The injured officer's partner was also checked out at Northwestern and then released, with officials saying he was not injured in any way.Police sources said a 28-year-old man with a history of gun violence has been identified as one of the suspects in the shooting.The shooting felt hauntingly familiar to Chicago police, happening just a few blocks from where police say two men shot and killed Officer Ella French, and severely injured her male partner, Carlos Yanez, last summer in a traffic stop.Chicago FOP president John Catanzara said Yanez and Ballesteros spoke Thursday on Zoom from her hospital bed."They had a nice heart-to-heart," Catanzara said. "I think it's probably a situation that only the two of them can even understand. There isn't too many officers who have been shot in the head and survived."Another Chicago police officer was seriously injured in aSunday.