West Garfield Park drive-by shooting leaves 4 injured, including teen, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

They were standing on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots from a white sedan around 2 p.m., police said.

A boy, 17, was shot in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, while a 32-year-old man was also taken to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. He was in good condition.

RELATED: Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart to set up River North command post to curb shootings

A fourth person was shot in his body, police said. His age and condition were not released.

Police reported no arrests.

Hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and critically wounded a few blocks away.

Over the weekend, another mass shooting wounded four people in Englewood, two of them fatally.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield parkchicago shootingshooting
TOP STORIES
Woman shot, killed in Brickyard Mall parking lot, CPD says
Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over
Kim testifies, causes stir at Blac Chyna and Kardashian trial
Wallet theft near Oak Brook center leads to suburban chase
Illinois reports 3,434 new COVID cases, 8 deaths
Hotel sued after giving guest's luggage to alleged criminal
Disney breaks ground on 1st Storyliving neighborhood community in US
Show More
Monk accused of sexually abusing Marmion Academy student
WI couple killed trying popular TikTok trend, fractal burning art
Lightfoot's gas card plan gets green light | See how to apply
Teacher who kept Olympic medals secret from students honored by school
Chicago Weather: Cold and blustery Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News