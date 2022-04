West Garfield Park drive-by shooting leaves 4 injured, including teen, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.They were standing on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots from a white sedan around 2 p.m., police said.A boy, 17, was shot in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.A 27-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, while a 32-year-old man was also taken to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. He was in good condition.A fourth person was shot in his body, police said. His age and condition were not released.Police reported no arrests.Hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and critically wounded a few blocks away. Over the weekend , another mass shooting wounded four people in Englewood, two of them fatally.