West Garfield Park drive-by shooting leaves 4 injured, including teen, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
They were standing on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots from a white sedan around 2 p.m., police said.
A boy, 17, was shot in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
A 27-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, while a 32-year-old man was also taken to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. He was in good condition.
A fourth person was shot in his body, police said. His age and condition were not released.
Police reported no arrests.
Hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and critically wounded a few blocks away.
Over the weekend, another mass shooting wounded four people in Englewood, two of them fatally.
