Chicago police seek man for questioning in relation to West Garfield Park liquor store homicide

Chicago Police released video of a man they want to question in relation to a homicide at a West Garfield Park liquor store on North Pulask.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police released video of a man they want to question in relation to a homicide back on August 31.

Police said just before 4:15 p.m. a man was inside a liquor store in the 200-block of North Pulaski when he was approached by an unknown offender who pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police said two people got into an argument and that's when the victim was shot.

The victim was struck in the chest. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood