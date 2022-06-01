chicago shooting

Chicago police release video of West Pullman shooting that injured woman at restaurant

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released video from an April shooting, which injured a woman waiting in line at a restaurant in the West Pullman neighborhood.

A male suspect approached Maxwell Street Express, located at 11600 S. Halsted St., from the south end of the building just before 2:45 a.m. April 17 before shooting at the victim and fleeing the scene, CPD said.

Police said he was wearing a dark jacket with a fur hood, light jeans and a white Bulls hat and was one of two men who got into an argument before the shooting started.

The 26-year-old woman was shot in the arm.

She is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.
