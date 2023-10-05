A Chicago shooting seriously injured a 68-year-old man on North Elk Grove Avenue in Wicker Park, CPD said.

68-year-old man seriously injured in Wicker Park shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 68-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in Wicker Park Thursday evening, the Chicago police said.

The man was near an alley in the 1400-block of North Elk Grove Avenue about 4:45 p.m. when a suspect approached him with a gun, police said.

The suspect shot the man in the chest, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody later Thursday, and area detectives are investigating.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

