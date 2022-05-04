chicago crime

2 found dead in Edgewater apartment building a day apart, including UIC student, Chicago police say

By Maher Kawash
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a UIC student about to graduate, were found dead inside an Edgewater apartment building a day apart, with Chicago police investigating if the deaths are linked.

Police said they found a woman unresponsive in a residence in an apartment building in the 1000-block of West Bryn Mawr with a gunshot wound to the head Monday afternoon.

She was pronounced at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 23-year-old Brittany Nicole Kinlow.

Kinlow's aunt said she was a music major at UIC and was just days away from her May 9 graduation.

"Our hearts are torn to pieces," her aunt said in a social media post.

On Tuesday, a 22-year-old man was found unresponsive inside the same apartment building. Details on the circumstances of the man's death were not immediately available.

Police are conducting a death investigation into the man's death and a homicide investigation into Kinlow's death. Area Three Detectives are still investigating if the two incidents are related.

Police have not made any arrests in Kinlow's death. An investigation is ongoing.

Chicago police said they are now investigating a second death in that same building after a man's body was found Tuesday.
