2 found dead in Edgewater apartment building a day apart, including UIC student, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a UIC student about to graduate, were found dead inside an Edgewater apartment building a day apart, with Chicago police investigating if the deaths are linked.Police said they found a woman unresponsive in a residence in an apartment building in the 1000-block of West Bryn Mawr with a gunshot wound to the head Monday afternoon.She was pronounced at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 23-year-old Brittany Nicole Kinlow.Kinlow's aunt said she was a music major at UIC and was just days away from her May 9 graduation."Our hearts are torn to pieces," her aunt said in a social media post.On Tuesday, a 22-year-old man was found unresponsive inside the same apartment building. Details on the circumstances of the man's death were not immediately available.Police are conducting a death investigation into the man's death and a homicide investigation into Kinlow's death. Area Three Detectives are still investigating if the two incidents are related.