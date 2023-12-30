WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 men wounded in Wrigleyville shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, December 30, 2023 2:43PM
2 men wounded in Wrigleyville shooting, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating after two men were shot while walking in the city's Wrigleyville neighborhood.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two 27-year-old men were shot early Saturday while walking in the city's Wrigleyville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The victims were walking on the sidewalk on the 900 block of West Grace when someone fired shots from a brown sedan.

SEE ALSO: Chicago homicides see 13% decrease in 2023, crime data shows

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to the hospital in good condition, police said. The other had a graze wound and refused EMS treatment on scene.

There is no one in custody.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW