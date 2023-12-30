2 men wounded in Wrigleyville shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two 27-year-old men were shot early Saturday while walking in the city's Wrigleyville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The victims were walking on the sidewalk on the 900 block of West Grace when someone fired shots from a brown sedan.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to the hospital in good condition, police said. The other had a graze wound and refused EMS treatment on scene.

There is no one in custody.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

