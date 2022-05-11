8 shot, 2 seriously injured, in Jackson Park shootings just 1 hour apart: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight people were shot in two separate shootings about an hour apart in Jackson Park Tuesday night, Chicago police said.Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots before CPD said six people were shot in a very crowded Jackson Park.The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 6400-block of South Richards Drive. Witnesses told police two people in an SUV just started shooting into the crowd.Four women in their 20s and 30s were hit, and two of them are in serious condition.Two men, 21 and 29, were shot. Both of them are in good condition.They were taken to Jackson Park Hospital, University of Chicago Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.The crowd hurried to get out of the way of gunfire:"We started to see people running toward the crowd, and then when they started running, we started running, but when we got to the middle of the park, that's when they started shooting," witness Alease James said.About an hour later, in the 6500-block of Promontory Drive, about a mile away, two other people were shot.A 27-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were both hit near La Rabida Children's Hospital after a male suspect fired several shots at them.The woman is in good condition after being shot in the leg, but the man's condition was not known. He was shot in the torso. She was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, and he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.Chicago police said no one is in custody while they continue their investigation.