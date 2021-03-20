Chicago police officer struck in South Austin shooting, spokesman says

15th district police officer shot. Details to follow. Officer being transported to Mt. Sinai hospital. Condition unknown. PIO in route.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/y3qUCzpJD1 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 20, 2021

CFD is on scene West End and Cicero. Supporting CPD on active shooter response. No civilian injuries. One CPD officer transported by CFD. Minor distress. Media inquiries to CPD. (Langford) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 20, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer assigned to the Austin neighborhood on the West Side was shot Saturday morning, a CPD spokesman said.Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted just before 11:40 a.m. that a 15th District police officer had been shot and was being transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.Shots were fired at police in the 100-block of North La Crosse Avenue, Ahern said.While officers were on routine patrol about 11:25 a.m., someone fired shots at them, CPD said. As officers tried to find the shooter, one officer was hit in the hand by gunfire.Chicago police returned fire, but no one else was hit, CPD said.The officer was rushed to the hospital in a police car.The officer's condition was not immediately known, but Ahern said the officer is expected to be OK.No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, police said. Residents are asked to stay away from the area.Police could be seen handcuffing someone about 12:30 p.m.Chicago fire officials also responded to West End and Cicero avenues to support "CPD on active shooter response."Two officers were shot last week, one in Calumet Heights and another near the Gresham District police station.