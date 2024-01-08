Chicago shootings: At least 8 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

Terry Smith was killed in an Austin, Chicago laundromat shooting in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At eight people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A man was killed in a West Side shooting early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said a 49-year-old man was standing outside in the Lawndale neighborhood's 600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Hours later, a 14-year-old boy was shot on the Northwest Side, police said.

Police said the teen was on the sidewalk in the Cragin neighborhood's 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue just before 5 p.m. That's when someone shot him in his right leg.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

Another man was shot to death at a West Side laundromat on Saturday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Austin neighborhood's 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue just after 9 p.m.

A man entered the laundromat and approached another man before taking a gun out and shooting him multiple times, police said. The gunman then fled the scene on foot.

Police said the victim was transported to West Suburban Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as 57-year-old Terry Smith.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 12 people were shot, one fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

