Chicago shootings: At least 11 shot, 2 killed in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 11 people have been shot, two fatally in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A man is dead and two women are injured after a shooting and crash on the city's Southwest Side, the Chicago Fire Department said. The incident happened at about 2:25 p.m. on Saturday near South Damen Avenue and West 17th Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, officials said. A man, 18, was traveling in a vehicle when he was shot, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later died. Two women, 41 and 32, were injured in the crash, officials said. They were also transported to Stroger Hospital. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The man, 26, was outside about 10:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue when he was shot in his abdomen, right bicep and right knee, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet. No one was in custody.

The man is the third person killed in the Austin neighborhood in the last week, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. On Oct. 22, 18-year-old Joshua Stokes was found fatally shot about two miles away, police said. Hours later, on Oct. 23, a man was fatally stabbed during a domestic disturbance in the 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard. Thirty-three people have been killed in Austin so far this year, according to Sun-Times homicide statistics. Fifty-four murders were recorded in the neighborhood last year in the same span.

A man was shot in the face while inside a parked vehicle Saturday morning on the city's Northwest Side Chicago police said. It happened around 6:33 a.m. in the 3500 blk. of W. Sunnyside in the Albany Park neighborhood. Police said someone approached him and began firing shots. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with one gunshot wound to the face. He's listed in stable condition. No one is in custody. Area Five Detectives are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.