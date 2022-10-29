Man, 20, shot in face while in parked car in Albany Park, Chicago Police say

Victim taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot in the face while inside a parked vehicle Saturday morning on the city's Northwest Side Chicago police said.

It happened around 6:33 a.m. in the 3500 blk. of W. Sunnyside in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Police said someone approached him and began firing shots.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with one gunshot wound to the face. He's listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.