WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man, 20, shot in face while in parked car in Albany Park, Chicago Police say

Victim taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, October 29, 2022 12:03PM

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot in the face while inside a parked vehicle Saturday morning on the city's Northwest Side Chicago police said.

It happened around 6:33 a.m. in the 3500 blk. of W. Sunnyside in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Police said someone approached him and began firing shots.

SEE ALSO: Gulf War veteran charged in fatal shooting of West Rogers Park liquor store owner: CPD

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with one gunshot wound to the face. He's listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.