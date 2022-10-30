WATCH LIVE

Pilsen shooting: Woman shot while taking out trash, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, October 30, 2022 3:04AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot while taking out the trash Saturday night on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Pilsen neighborhood's 1900 block of South Miller Street at about 8:24 p.m., police said. Someone inside a black SUV started shooting at people inside a blue sedan.

A 20-year-old woman, who was taking out the trash, was shot in the leg, police said. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported and there is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

