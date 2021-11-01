chicago crime

Chicago shootings up from October last year; murders down, CPD says

59 Chicago murders reported last month; 69 in October 2020
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Shootings up from Oct. last year; murders down: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department released its October crime report Monday morning.

Last month, 356 people were shot across the city. That's up from 344 in October of 2020.

Fifty nine people were murdered last month, down from 69 last October.

Year-to-date, 3,766 people have been shot in Chicago. That's 323 more shooting victims than last year at this time.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 26 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend gun violence, police say

"The emotional pain that victims and families of gun violence feel will never fully heal, but we can at the very least bring a measure of closure to those who have been hurt by these senseless actions," Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said in a statement. "We are continuing to work with the community to bring those responsible for this violence to justice."

The city has recorded historic lows in burglaries and robberies so far this year, Chicago police said.

Six districts in the city have also seen 20-year lows in motor vehicle thefts. Looking at monthly figures, four districts recorded 20-year lows in homicides, and one district had a five-year low, according to CPD.
