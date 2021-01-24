Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 20 shot, 4 killed across city

CHICAGO -- Twenty people have been shot and four killed so far in Chicago weekend gun violence.Two people were shot Sunday morning in Garfield Park on the West Side.They were standing outside a residential building about 4:15 a.m. in the 4100-block of West Lake Street when they were shot, Chicago police said.A man, 34, was struck in the lower backside and brought himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.A woman, 19, was struck in the back and transported to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.There is no description of the shooter and it is unknown where the shots came from, police said.Area Four detectives are investigating.A 19-year-old man was shot early Sunday in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.He was arguing with a man in a dark-colored SUV about 2:45 a.m. in the 5200-block of West Addison Street when the man shot him in the leg and hand, police said.He brought himself to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Washington Heights on the South Side, police said.The two men were shot inside a home during a gathering about 1 a.m. in the 1100-block of West 104th Street, Chicago police said.Minutes after the shooting, officers pulled over a vehicle on 103rd and Aberdeen Streets that was seen leaving the area where the incident happened and took two of the occupants in for questioning, police said.A 39-year-old was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the man's death.The other man, 33, was struck in the stomach and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.Area Two detectives are investigating.Two men were shot Saturday night driving in Lawndale on the West Side.They were driving about 10:35 p.m. in the 1000-block of South Cicero Avenue when someone in a passing white Chevy Tahoe fired shots, Chicago police said.The driver, a 24-year-old man, was struck on the side of his abdomen and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.A 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.About 6:30 a.m., a 38-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were walking in the 1600-block of South Pulaski Road, when someone fired shots at them before getting into a car and fleeing, Chicago police said.The 38-year-old was struck in the leg, finger and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said. The older man was struck in the hand and refused treatment, but went to Mount Sinai Hospital and is in good condition.Area Four detectives are investigating.A 34-year-old man was shot early Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side.He was standing outside about 3:10 a.m. in the 9000-block of South May Street when an unknown man approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.He was struck in each leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.A 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. in the 10800-block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.The man suffered gunshot wounds to the pelvis, back, leg and hand, police said. A friend brought him to Trinty Hospital but he was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.No further details about the shooting are known, as the man did not cooperate with officers.Area Two detectives are investigating.A woman was shot and killed Friday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.The woman, whose age was not known, was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to her head about 9:50 p.m. in the 100-block of East 118th Place, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.Police said there are currently no witnesses to the shooting and could not immediately provide further details.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not identified the woman.Area Two detectives are investigating.