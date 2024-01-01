Chicago shootings: At least 13 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 13 people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A 23-year-old man was hospitalized in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday afternoon.

A man was standing on the sidewalk in the 10300 block of South Avenue L about 2:26 p.m. when a black sedan pulled up and an occupant fired, hitting the man in the thigh, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot inside a vehicle on Chicago's West Side on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 5200 block of West Madison Street at about 1:45 p.m.

A 19-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle with four other people, police said. One of those people, identified only as male, fired a single gunshot, striking the victim.

The shooter and two other people then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

Police said the victim was transported in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Another 19-year-old man was shot and critically injured early Sunday morning on the Southwest Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Pilsen neighborhood's 1800 block of South Bishop Street at about 12:45 a.m.

The victim, shot in his knee, was not able to provide details about the shooting, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

A man was found shot on a West Side sidewalk on Friday evening, police said.

Police said a 22-year-old man was found in the North Austin neighborhood's 5600block of West Bloomingdale Avenue just before 7:45 p.m.

The victim, who suffered gunshot wounds to his face and back, was transported to Loyola in critical condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating, and there is no one in custody.

Last weekend, at least 19 people were shot, three fatally, in gun violence across the city, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood