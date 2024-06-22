Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 10 people have been shot, three fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Jewel grocery store in Old Town early Saturday, Chicago police said.

The victim was shot multiple times at around 2:30 a.m. outside the store near Sedgwick and Division.

He was rushed to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the shooter.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Hours later, a 44-year-old man was shot to death on the city's South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 2900-block of South State Street at about 10:40 a.m.

Police said an unknown person shot the man multiple times. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Three teenagers were shot and one died Friday evening on the city's North Side.

The shooting happened near North Rockwell Street and West Hollywood Avenue in West Ridge, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Chicago police said they responded to the 5600-block of North Rockwell and found three 16-year-old boys who had been struck by gunfire while entering a vehicle.

One was shot in the back and taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Benicio Gomez of Rogers Park.

Another teen was shot in the shoulder and taken to St. Francis Hospital where he is in serious condition. The third victim was struck in the knee and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he is listed in fair condition.

A witness told police the shooter was in a black SUV that fled the scene. No one is currently in custody.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

