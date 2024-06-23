Chicago shootings: At least 19 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A West Hollywood and North Rockwell shooting in Chicago left 16-year-old Benicio Gomez dead and two others injured on Friday, officials said.

A West Hollywood and North Rockwell shooting in Chicago left 16-year-old Benicio Gomez dead and two others injured on Friday, officials said.

A West Hollywood and North Rockwell shooting in Chicago left 16-year-old Benicio Gomez dead and two others injured on Friday, officials said.

A West Hollywood and North Rockwell shooting in Chicago left 16-year-old Benicio Gomez dead and two others injured on Friday, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 19 people have been shot, seven fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Two men were found shot to death inside a car on the city's South Side on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the men were discovered unresponsive in a Jeep Cherokee in the Englewood neighborhood's 12300-block of South Halsted Parkway just after 8:30 a.m.

Both men appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds throughout their bodies and were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear. Police did not immediately provide further information.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Jewel grocery store in Old Town early Saturday, Chicago police said.

The victim was shot multiple times at around 2:30 a.m. outside the store near Sedgwick and Division.

He was rushed to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the shooter.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Hours later, a 44-year-old man was shot to death on the city's South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 2900-block of South State Street at about 10:40 a.m.

Police said an unknown person shot the man multiple times. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Three teenagers were shot and one died Friday evening on the city's North Side.

The shooting happened near North Rockwell Street and West Hollywood Avenue in West Ridge, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Chicago police said they responded to the 5600-block of North Rockwell and found three 16-year-old boys who had been struck by gunfire while entering a vehicle.

One was shot in the back and taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Benicio Gomez of Rogers Park.

Another teen was shot in the shoulder and taken to St. Francis Hospital where he is in serious condition. The third victim was struck in the knee and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he is listed in fair condition.

A witness told police the shooter was in a black SUV that fled the scene. No one is currently in custody.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

A man was found fatally shot Saturday afternoon on the city's Southwest Side.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds around 3:26 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 25th Street, Chicago police said.

Police said officers were alerted to the shooting by gunshot detection technology.

The man who was shot was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity was not immediately known.

Area detectives continue to investigate. No one was in custody.

A teenager was shot and killed Saturday evening at a park on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 6:38 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender when he was shot in the chest and legs, police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Family members identified the victim as 16-year-old Marvel White. Relatives said he was supposed to start his junior year at Dyett High School in the fall.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood