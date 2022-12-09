ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Mark Schanowski: December 9, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mark Schanowski fills in for Ryan Chiaverini on this week's episode.

Mark and Dionne discuss if Justin Fields is the franchise quarterback for the Bears' future is Matt Eberflus the coach for the Bears' future and if GM Ryan Poles is putting all of them in position to succeed.

They also discuss Jaylon Johnson being nominated for the Walter Payton Award, which honors the NFL player who has done the most off the field to help his community.

Then Mark and Dionne discuss the best bets of the weekend from Sam Panayotovich.

Later, Mark sits down with his podcast partner and Chicago Bulls analyst Stacey King to discuss the state of the Bulls.

Mark and Dionne also wrap up baseball's winter meetings and discuss key players the Cubs lost and gained via free agency, including Cubs fan favorite Willson Contreras.

And finally, with the Bears off this weekend Mark and Dionne discuss what they'll be watching to replace them.