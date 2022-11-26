ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: November 25, 2022

Ryan Chiaverini has your week 12 "Bear-ly Accurate Predictions" as Chicago Bears prepare to face NY Jets.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne talk Justin Fields' health and the Chicago Bears upcoming game this weekend with the New York Jets who have quarterback issues of their own.

Sam Panayotovich hopes to make you some after-Thanksgiving money with his best bets, and Jeff Meller tells us about some fantasy adjustments you may want to make to your rosters.

A big game on ABC7 Saturday night features surging Notre Dame against their highly ranked rival USC. Ryan and Dionne talk about the big match-up as well as a preview of the Ohio State-Michigan game.

Ryan's Bearly Accurate segment has him taking some hits from an unlikely source as he tries to find the winner of this week's Bears-Jets game.